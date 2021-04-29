Hundreds of people flee floods in Australia

aOn the east coast of Australia, hundreds of people have taken refuge from the floods. On Saturday, the authorities warned residents of “flash floods that threaten their lives” in low-lying areas due to heavy rains. According to police, hundreds of people have already been housed in emergency shelters north of Sydney, and more could follow.

The weather service has reported floods that exceeded the 2013 record high tide on the Hastings River near Port Macquarie, north of Sydney. Record rainfall of more than 300 mm have been recorded in the area since Friday morning. The agency warned that the heavy rains will continue until Saturday and may lead to floods that threaten life.

Flood and severe weather warnings have been in effect for large parts of the East Coast, from Port Macquarie to areas 500 kilometers south of Sydney. Rescue services have already reported over 500 calls for help and deployed nearly 180 rescues.