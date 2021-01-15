Humans and the animals next to them behave similarly

The shared environment produces similar behavior in the evolution of humans and animals. This is the result of a study conducted by a team led by economist Toman Parsby of the University of Bristol.SciencePosted. Accordingly, environmental conditions determine, among other things, how people and animals organize their coexistence.

