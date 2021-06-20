Salesforce is the new sponsor of the LA28 Olympic Games

(by Alessandro Giannini) – sales force, which is an American subsidiary of cloud computing, on a 7-year partnership agreement with USA team and with me Olympic Games e Paralympics scheduled a Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

In addition, Salesforce, under this latter agreement, has entered into a collaboration with تعاونAmerican broadcaster NBC Global To sponsor his coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic games early on Tokyo Games which will be held this summer.

The company, headquartered in San Francisco and operating in 36 countries around the world, will be Find a partner From “LA28” As such, it will have the task of providing its own technology Salesforce 360 ​​Client To enhance the digital experience for fans and athletes in the lead-up to the Games.

“Partnership with Salesforce provides the latest technology to engage fans in the Olympic and Paralympic Games“I have announced Kathy Carter, the general manager of US Olympic and Paralympic Properties, who takes care of the marketing rights for Team USA and LA28.

“Salesforce will allow Team USA and LA28 Games to connect with fans in the most private way, organizing communications and content like never before.In this regard, and with the partnership just concluded, NBCUniversal and Salesforce will collaborate to create new communities of Olympic and Paralympic fans.

a company cloud computing join DeloitteAnd the Delta Airlines e Comcast In the list of official sponsors of the games.

