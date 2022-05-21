Huge hurricanes swept the United States, leaving dozens injured and causing “catastrophic” damage.

A violent tornado hit a city in the United States, injuring dozens and causing “catastrophic” damage.

The town of Gaylord, Michigan, was devastated after it was ravaged by strong winds on Friday afternoon (May 20).

The number of wounded is still unknown, while the authorities confirmed that the wounded were taken to hospital.

No deaths have been confirmed yet, according to the Daily Mirror.

The cyclone hit the city – which has a population of only 4,000 – around 3:40 pm (local time) and there are reports of extensive damage to buildings.

A worker with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told CNN that the debris it caused was “catastrophic.”



(Photo: mspn Northernmi)



Michigan Police Lt. Derek Carroll said the tornado tore through a mobile home park, passed through the Gaylord business district, and cut power wires, with most of the damage occurring on the west side of the city.

Michigan Police tweeted: “Otsego County: Tornado has landed. SMEs and local resources are responding. More information will follow as soon as it becomes available.”

He then added: “Trees and power lines block the roads. Many homes and businesses damaged. Avoid Gaylord area. Emergency teams are responding. Heavy damage across the area.”

Ambulances transport the wounded to local hospitals. No deaths have been confirmed at this time.





“A sanctuary has been set up in E-Free Church in Gaylord, located at 1649 E. M-32. The Red Cross will settle in this place.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted, “My heart goes out to the families and small businesses affected by the hurricane and bad weather in Gaylord.

“To the entire Gaylord community, Michigan is with you. We will do whatever it takes to rebuild.”

Mspn Northernmi and other lifeguards are on site to assist residents. We are grateful to the police officers, firefighters, paramedics, public service workers and the many other people who responded on the ground.”