Huge 7.09-inch screen, HDR10, stereo sound 78 dB, dimensions 900, NFC. Introduced Honor X30 Max

Honor has officially unveiled the Honor X30 Max smartphone, which has a big screen, very loud speakers and a big battery.

The Honor X30 Max is equipped with a 7.09-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and covers 90% of the frame area. It has a teardrop notch for the 8-megapixel front camera. Brightness ranges from 2 to 780 cd/m²2There is HDR10 support and TUV Rheinland certification.

Besides the large screen, the phone has stereo speakers with Honor Histen Sound support. The declared maximum loudness level is 78 dB. The main camera received image sensors with a resolution of 64 and 2 megapixels.

Honor X30 Max is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of flash storage. In terms of software, Magic UI 5.0 is based on Android 11.

The smartphone has two SIM card slots, 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou), NFC, USB-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has all the necessary sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass and side fingerprint scanner.

Finally, Honor X30 Max is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support and it measures 174.37 x 84.91 x 8.3 mm by mass.

The smartphone costs $375 for the 8/128GB version and $422 for the 8/256GB version.