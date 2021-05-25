How to free up memory in the smartphone via Viber

Through instant messaging programs, it has long been possible not only to write text messages, but also to send pictures or videos. In this case, all the multimedia files take up space on the smartphone’s storage. There are several simple ways to prevent unnecessary data from being stored in memory. Let’s take a look at an example of the Viber instant messaging service.

To do this, go to the app’s settings menu. To open the parameters, you must first click on the “More” tab (three horizontal lines) in the lower right corner and click on the “Settings” section. Next, select the “Data and Multimedia” category.

There are a number of parameters here, each of which can be customized. Only the first Image Quality can be set more precisely, and all others can be enabled or disabled. Let’s start with the quality of the photos. Here users are presented three options: normal, good and premium quality. The approximate file sizes are 180 KB, 250 KB, and 650 KB, respectively.

The penultimate setting, when activated, allows video to start playing automatically upon receipt. This also clogs the memory on the drive. If you wish, you can also restrict traffic on mobile networks or simply turn off automatic saving of multimedia files to Gallery.

To save mobile data traffic, you can deselect the “Automatic download in GSM network” option. Optionally, you can also disable automatic media downloads when connected to Wi-Fi.

