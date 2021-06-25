Huawei Watch 3 Pro review – with eSIM and Harmony OS – Review

It took a long time to see the real alternative to the Huawei Watch 2.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro is the top of the two new models presented by the company and the first with the functional HarmonyOS system. It promises smart functions that go beyond the usual “components” of a Huawei smartwatch, that is, build quality, autonomy, and support for sports activities.

How well does it stand out as a smartwatch and how successful is the transition to HarmonyOS? There are many things that stand out here – and not for the same reason – so let’s take a look at them in more detail.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro is impressive and “clean”, which is initially interesting due to its size. At 48mm in size, it’s big enough for a smartwatch and in turn looks better on a large wrist because people with thinner hands may not feel comfortable with it. The watch measures in total at 48 x 49.6mm (slightly larger up and down due to the strap clasps) with a depth of 14mm. Excluding the bracelet, the weight is 63 grams, which is to be expected given the material and size. However, the difference from its predecessor in this particular segment certainly does not go unnoticed, which is something you should keep in mind.

Made of stainless steel and ceramic on the bottom, the watch has a durable construction and from the very first moment provides a premium feel. In addition, the ceramic piece that comes into contact with the skin is hypoallergenic and at the same time highly durable because, in addition, the glass that covers the sensor is made of sapphire. What one will notice on the back is the lack of metal charging contacts, as the watch now charges wirelessly via a common Qi charger. Alternatively, you can use the reverse wireless charging that is offered by some of the best smartphones, but the experience in this case is problematic due to the slow times.

