A construction worker from Australia signs with Newcastle United

Leaving football academy at 15, a road builder on the other side of the world in his early 20s – now suddenly under contract to an English Premier League club.

These milestones describe the unusual career path of Florent Indalisio, who recently joined Newcastle United in the Premier League.

How did the imaginary transformation of the 23-year-old French come about? Indalisio is a good friend of Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin daily Mail. This helped him recommend a trial workout with Magpies. The striker took advantage of this unique opportunity – on Instgram, he showed an impressive goal with an overhead kick that passed the test.

As a bonus, he was awarded a contract until the end of the season. For now, it will be used by U23. Commenting on the deal, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce said: “We’ve decided to take a little risk with him. We’ll see how he does this year.”

Learn English on a construction site

Indalecio of course also helps his friend Saint-Maximin – but he wasn’t forced just because of the relationship between the two attackers, Bruce objected. “He has something. He has a little talent, otherwise he wouldn’t come.”

His footballing beginnings made Indalecio at AS Saint-Étienne, but where he was expelled from the academy as a teenager due to a lack of discipline. Another setback: a malignant tumor appeared in the knee, but that didn’t stop him either. About a year ago he went to Australia, where he continued to emulate his dream of becoming a professional footballer in the fourth division.

But he made his money building roads. There he also learned English. “I just followed the guys, and watched how they worked. How they mix cement, how they make bricks. Everyone helped me. It was very physical. I was tired. My body was tired.

He has seen much of his joy from a distance playing football at a high level: “But today I am a Newcastle player and I am very proud.” Now he wants to recommend himself to U23 for higher tasks.