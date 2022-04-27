How to watch Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: Live broadcast, TV channel, Champions League kick-off on Tuesday

The Champions League semi-final kicks off on Tuesday on CBS and Paramount+.

Who is playing

Real Madrid @ Manchester City

what do you know

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at 3pm EST on April 26 at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid come out of the 3-2 loss against Chelsea, despite winning the role 0-0 on aggregate. Man City tied Atletico Madrid in the previous round, but narrowly escaped under the rules of the tiebreak.

Last year, Real Madrid was a legitimate contender for the league, reaching the semi-finals but losing to Chelsea 1-1, 0-2. As for Man City, they missed a game to win it all, losing to Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League final.

With Real Madrid and Man City eliminated at the same stage of the Europa League last year, we must play a good game. For updates on this game and more, check back on CBSSports.

Do you want more coverage of the game world? Listen below and continue ¡Qué Golazo! Football podcast daily from CBS We take you out of the field and around the world for reviews, previews, summaries and more.

Tuesday schedule

Wednesday schedule

how to watch

Date: Tuesday 26 April | time: 15:00 ET | TV and Live Broadcasting: CBS and Paramount +

location: Etihad Stadium – Manchester, United Kingdom

Study coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin

On-site reporter: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Brach and Guillem Balagoy

coincidence: man city -205; draw +340; Real Madrid +550; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)