How to watch it on TV, live broadcasts, news, injuries and prognosis

Switzerland and Cameroon will face each other next Thursday in one of the most difficult groups in the World Cup. Brazil and Serbia will be in the other match of Group G. The favorite in this group will be the team of Vinicius, Neymar and his comrades, and in second place, the strongest team in advance is Serbia. They have a very competitive side and we will have to see what happens in the match between the Serbs and the Swiss, as things will be left settled on the final day of the group. Here we leave you everything you need to know:

Al Janoub Stadium will host the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Al Janoub Stadium / Anadolu Agency / GettyImages

city: Al Wakra

stadiumSouth Stadium

Match time: 11:00 am in Spain; 4:00 hours in Mexico; 6:00 am in Argentina

Rule: not available

VAR: not available

TV channel: not available

Live broadcast: global goal

TV channel: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

broadcast live: TyC SportsPlay

TV channel: Sky HD

broadcast live: blue to go video everywhere

TV channel: Fox, FS1

broadcast live: Peacock, FOX APP, and FOX.com

TV channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Live broadcast: DIRECTV Sports app

FBL-WC-2022-Training-CMR

FBL-WC-2022-TRAINING-CMR / ISSOUF SANOGO / GettyImages

Injury news from Switzerland

The group directed by Murat Yakin does not present any victims for the first time in world Cup

Cameroon injury news

The Cameroonian national team does not offer victims for this match Globalism.

Switzerland will enter the match as favourites. In recent qualifying matches he has put Spain in a lot of trouble. Switzerland 2-1 Cameroon.

