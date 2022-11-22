How to watch it on TV, live broadcasts, news, injuries and prognosis

Switzerland and Cameroon will face each other next Thursday in one of the most difficult groups in the World Cup. Brazil and Serbia will be in the other match of Group G. The favorite in this group will be the team of Vinicius, Neymar and his comrades, and in second place, the strongest team in advance is Serbia. They have a very competitive side and we will have to see what happens in the match between the Serbs and the Swiss, as things will be left settled on the final day of the group. Here we leave you everything you need to know:
city: Al Wakra
stadiumSouth Stadium
Match time: 11:00 am in Spain; 4:00 hours in Mexico; 6:00 am in Argentina
Rule: not available
VAR: not available
TV channel: not available
Live broadcast: global goal
TV channel: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
broadcast live: TyC SportsPlay
TV channel: Sky HD
broadcast live: blue to go video everywhere
TV channel: Fox, FS1
broadcast live: Peacock, FOX APP, and FOX.com
TV channel: DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Live broadcast: DIRECTV Sports app
Injury news from Switzerland
The group directed by Murat Yakin does not present any victims for the first time in world Cup
Cameroon injury news
The Cameroonian national team does not offer victims for this match Globalism.
Switzerland will enter the match as favourites. In recent qualifying matches he has put Spain in a lot of trouble. Switzerland 2-1 Cameroon.
