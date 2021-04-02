How to Watch for Free on UK TV, Start Time and Billboard – EzAnime.net

The date for Carl Frampton’s meeting with Destiny will come Saturday night when he challenges Jamal Herring for the WBO Super Featherweight World Title.

Frampton is already the world champion at 2 welterweight and has won belts in both the Pantamite Super Weight and Featherweight.

Frampton wants to make history

Now, however, he has risen to super featherweight and is trying to become the first Irish champion with three welterweight.

The 34-year-old has reached the end of his time in sports and hopes to give a great performance one last to round off his impressive career.

Herring is 35 years old and has been infected twice before.

However, he has not lost since 2017 and has been impressed with recent wins over Masayuki Eto’o and Lamont Roch.

Mickey Williams / Rango is Superior

Herring is a former American Marine in the Marine Corps who holds the WBO Super Featherweight title.

Frampton vs Herring How do you watch UK TV?

Carl Frampton’s match against Jamal Herring will be broadcast live for free on Channel 5 UK.

Free preview (5 o 105), Sky (105), Virgin Media (105), Freesat (105).

Frampton vs. Herring Starting time?

Carl Frampton vs Jamel Herring will start around 10pm UK time.

It is 1 a.m. local time as the battle is taking place in Dubai.

Frampton is already a weightlifter champion

¿Frampton vs. the herring gang?

Zhankosh Turarov vs. Tyrone McKenna (Ultra Lightweight) Keyshawn Davis vs. Richman Ashelley (Lightweight) Donnie Nietes vs. Pablo Carillo (Super Flyweight) Tursynbay Kulakhmet vs. Heber Rondon (Lightweight) Faizan Anwar vs. Evgenii Vazem (Welterweight) Fahad Al. Belushi vs Suraj (Super Featherweight)

Shakur Stephenson awaits the winner

What happens after Frampton vs Hering?

If he wins, US co-promoter Bob Arum has stated that he will likely defend the belt against mandatory contender Shakur Stevenson.

Shakur is one of the most famous young talents in American boxing and Frampton would be a huge loser in this fight.

The idea would be for it to take place at Windsor Park, Belfast, as a proper farewell.

However, if he lost to Herring, Frampton has already told talkSPORT that he will retire from boxing.