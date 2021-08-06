How to see broadcast contents from smartphone

If you’re into the streaming giant, and you’ve been wondering at least once How to watch Netflix on mobileYou have to know that you can watch Movies and TV series NS documentaries Through the free app available at Iphone NS Android smartphone.

Founded in 1997 Mark Randolph NS Red HastingsAnd Arrived in Italy in 2015, Netflix Today it is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. In its extensive catalog, which ranges from film everybody TV Show reach to Japanese comicsAnd Netflix It also offers many original titles, all available at no additional cost When you subscribe and visible on many devices to enjoy the best entertainment anywhere and anytime.

How to watch Netflix on mobile

to see Netflix On your phone is very simple and requires a few quick steps. All you need Start watching movies, TV series and documentaries And much more on your mobile device, in fact, it is application Free Netflix, available at Iphone NS Android smartphone.

Here are the details of the steps to follow:

Open your phone store (App Store it’s a iOS NS Play Store it’s a Android)

you write Netflix in the search bar

in the search bar Click on the application Netflix (surrounded by the relative symbol of the streaming giant)

(surrounded by the relative symbol of the streaming giant) Download the app

Once in download From the application you can select the button sign in If you already have an account and enter your credentials (Email or phone number NS password) or click on the itemFirst time on Netflix? Register nowAll steps are completed.

After completing the various steps and logging in to Netflix In the app, you can use the search bar to find titles that interest you, and tap on the movie, TV series, anime or documentary you want to watch to start watching.

you can see Netflix On your mobile too Without an internet connectionAnd Loading Contents of your interest (by simply clicking the button download) which will be available in the appropriate section of the application.

How to watch Netflix on smartphones that are not compatible with the app

If you are looking to download a file Netflix From Play Store is yours Android smartphone and the message”This app is not compatible with your device“, no fear: Netflix It offers an alternative solution to watch its contents on mobile.

Here are the steps to follow to download the app and start watching Netflix From incompatible smartphones:

April Settings from your smartphone

from your smartphone Select the item safety

Check the box next to the item “ Unknown sources. Allow installation of apps from sources other than the Play Store “

“ Confirm the change by selecting the item Okay

Visit the event Netflix page And click on the item “Click here to download the Netflix app”

At the end of download Select the file Netflix

Select the item fix

Open an app Netflix

Sign in or Register

If, after completing the procedure, you want to block the installation of applications from external sources again, then all you need to do is follow the above steps and uncheck the box next to the relevant item.

