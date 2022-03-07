You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Get to know and customize your profile.
WhastApp improves message notifications.
WhatsApp is improving message notifications.
No additional apps required, but take advantage of the app’s functionality.
March 07, 2022, 12:00 AM
Many are those who prefer to disable the read confirmation option, or the two blue cocks that appear when a person reads a file The message that was sent to him on WhatsApp.
However, as you have noticed, even if you make this configuration, it does not apply to Groups or chats Group messages, so they will always know when you read a message.
But this is at least in theory, because there is an unknown way Read messages from WhatsApp group without others noticing. This is done by making use of some features of the application.
How to read group messages without anyone knowing?
Follow these steps:
Ensure that there are no pending updates for WhatsApp in the Android Google Play Store.
Open the app and tap on the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner.
– Type the name of the group you belong to and want to see messages and photos without leaving the view.
– Finally, wait for the application to process the information and at the bottom you can see all the content without the members noticing.
