How to properly clean the speakers of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones

Over time, it often happens that the quality of music playback in smartphones of the Xiaomi ecosystem deteriorates. The main reason for this is a blockage of the speaker. Today we will talk about ways to fix this situation.

To normalize the sound, you can use two methods: program-level adjustments and manual “dirt” removal.

How to properly clean the speaker

Often, dirt (dust, sand, etc.) accumulates on the Xiaomi speaker, so it is necessary to clean it periodically in one of the following ways:

Software: On some devices the “Clean speaker” function is implemented. You can find it in “Extras. Settings”. Cleaning is carried out by emitting high frequency sounds. If your phone does not have this feature, you can use online tools like Fixmyspeakers. Using a special adhesive putty: a piece of suitable material pulls dirt from the inner holes of the speaker onto itself.

Performing any of these steps regularly will keep your speaker clean.

You also need to avoid

using liquids to clean your smartphone (the built-in protection from moisture does not always help);

using matches, toothpicks, needles and any other sharp objects (they can crack or damage the protective grille of the amplifier);

Using the phone on sandy beaches.

