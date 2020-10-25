How to obtain Ghostbuster Skins

Fortnite Item Shop has been updated, and before Halloween Epic Games officially added Ghost chaser Skins on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android game. Complement a pair of new skins, it’s new Ghostbusters– Glider with a theme, harvest tool and more items, all now only available via the Item Shop and the Item Shop.

Unfortunately, Epic Games hasn’t made skins available in any other way, which means that unless you have v-bucks to spend, you’ll have to settle for watching anyone else play the new. Ghost chaser Items and skins. They will likely be rolled out at a later date as Challenge rewards, but this is unlikely. Typically, the item shop shapes remain the exclusive item shop shapes, which makes sense. After all, you don’t want to bother those who spent real money on leather by giving them away for free later.

Below, you can check out our new shapes and items, with permission from the administrator It is an electronic game An account on Twitter. As you can see, Epic Games was unable to secure the similarity of any specific characters, and thus had to settle for more generic characters.

They are not afraid of ghosts. Get your Ghostbusters Set in store now 👻 pic.twitter.com/iEIiKJyULr – Fortnite (FortniteGame) October 25, 2020

As you expect, Ghost chaser Fans are excited about the new skins, including many who are not playing It is an electronic game, Which is exactly what the Epic Games marketing team is looking for with these crossovers.

It is an electronic game Available for free on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices, and soon it will also be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In the latest related news, a new leak has revealed a new skin perfect for Halloween and is said to be coming soon.