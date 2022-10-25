How to mine cryptocurrency legally in Argentina

The operation was carried out as part of a massive initiative against electronic fraud Economic losses of 50 million pesos generated 2 million dollars And where the theft of electrical energy is investigated.

In these face-to-face checks, agents Verify the existence of the corresponding import documents for the equipment And the correct recording of both the mining activity and the income received.

Mining – Cryptocurrency much

Is it legal to mine cryptocurrency in Argentina?

In this context, Argentina opens the debate about Legitimacy in the practice of cryptocurrency mining. In other countries of the world, such as El Salvador, mining is accepted and digital currency is adopted as an official currency.

In Argentina, although regulations remain unclear, the marketing and use of cryptocurrencies is legal. Within these forms of trade is the practice of mining. Bitcoin can also be obtained through a legal tender transaction (pesos, euros, dollars, etc.) or from the exchange of goods and services with other users, i.e. traditional buying / selling.

Cryptocurrency mining hardware. jpg

YPF Advances In Cryptocurrency Mining With Vaca Muerta Gas

With the intent to exploit the practice of mining for digital assets, Electricity Generating Company YPF drew attention with its initiative to encryption in the dead cow.

In an interview with Ambeto, CEO of YPF Luz, Martin MandaranoHe said the idea came from a video chat with an American. “He told us that something similar was being done there, and that we could do the same. We got to work right away.”, to remember. The first test was a 1 MW pilot in Loma Campana, two engine generators and two containers. Due to its excellent results, the second is now underway, with 8MW in Pago del Toro, in agreement with two crypto-mining companies: one national and one foreign.

YPF Luz offers them their “facilities” service, which provides solutions for the entire chain: crypto workers are electrified and connected 24/7, by YPF engines that are not used, which generates power with gas blown from the well, which otherwise is lost And on top of that it pollutes

“It’s a flare-up natural gas, and it can’t be used when exploration is being done. Mandarano explained at the start of oil field production.