Central Asia: The former USSR: Lenta.ru

The former head of Turan Alem Bank (BTA Bank), Mukhtar Ablyazov, who is in hiding abroad, said that the coordinating headquarters of the protests in Kazakhstan is located in Kiev. Talk about this in an interview. RIA Novosti.

Our organizational headquarters – more precisely, it was called “the coordinating headquarters of the” democratic elections of Kazakhstan “- is located in Kiev Mukhtar Ablyazov Former President of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

Ablyazov said that work on the headquarters began immediately after the first performances in Kazakhstan. According to him, the demonstrators called the headquarters, and were advised to follow the carefully developed algorithm, which has been in force for more than four years.

The banker explained that the algorithm recommends peaceful protest, “fighting thieves, acting in a coordinated manner, and not allowing provocations by the authorities.” However, in addition to this, it involves the seizure of administrative buildings.

Coup – when we act unconstitutionally and militarily… Here all these gatherings are our constitutional right. Mukhtar Ablyazov Former President of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

opposition leader

In early January, Ablyazov the name of the thing Himself as the leader of the opposition and protests in the country. He stated that he was ready to return to Kazakhstan and lead the “Provisional Government” provided that the protest reached the right scale. He also confirmed that he had not received money from the West to coordinate the protests.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Ablyazov announceWhich demanded the West to impose sanctions on the authorities of Kazakhstan.

I wrote letters to the President of the United States and all the leaders of European countries to demand sanctions against the regime Mukhtar Ablyazov Former President of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

According to the banker, no external forces have anything to do with the unrest in Kazakhstan, and everything that is happening is a popular revolution. He urged not to compare the situation in Kazakhstan with other countries.

Our country is not Ukraine, where other countries, such as Poland, have their own interests. We often talk about Turkey and its role, but there is no Western power behind these protests. Mukhtar Ablyazov Former President of Bank Turan Alem (BTA Bank)

Ablyazov I confesswhich urged protesters in Kazakhstan to occupy administrative buildings during the unrest in January, but emphasized that there was a difference between the words “occupy” and “seize”. According to him, the provocations that led to the shooting and looting in the protests were allegedly arranged by the authorities with the help of the instigators.

protests in kazakhstan

protests in kazakhstan I started On Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon, economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, the consideration of the issue of invalidation of clan members of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By January 5 rallies I slept in riots. In Almaty, shops and banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the uprisings. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization send Forces to protect the country from armed gangs.

At the organization’s electronic summit, held on January 10, the political the name of the thing A coup attempt inspired by the outside. with this attitude agreed and other leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Detainees and Victims

According to the latest data, the result of the riots in Kazakhstan suffer More than 4.5 thousand people died, another 225 died.

225 dead were delivered to the mortuaries. <...> Including 19 police and military personnel Serik Shelbayev Head of the Criminal Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor’s Office of Kazakhstan

Among the dead was one Russian citizen. how mentioned At the provincial police department, 26-year-old Maria Kim died of a gunshot wound.

She died of a gunshot wound during the riots, when the assembled gunmen started shooting Zimbel District Police Department

Initially mentionedThe Russian woman was stabbed seven times and ended with a bullet to the head when she closed the cafe. Thieves tried to rob the building. However, police denied reports of stab injuries.