How to Lip Plumper At Home

Nowadays, most women are looking for ways to have plumper lips. Various lip plumping methods are available, but these methods can have their own side effects. Hence, we have decided to introduce several DIY lip plumping methods to you that you can use at home in order to help your lips stand out. All you need to do is buy some natural ingredients such as pepper, honey, cinnamon and vitamin E.

Using home methods, you can quickly and painlessly add the most appropriate volume and shape to your lips.

Lips are a symbol of absolute femininity in a woman’s face. Many women like to have prominent lips, which they usually do wrong by applying lipstick on the skin above the lips. The result is very disappointing.

There are a variety of lip fillers that can be injected into your lips and around your mouth. It should be noted that the variety of filler products contain substances like hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a natural moisturizing agent produced in our bodies and it comes with various benefits for the skin. This substance helps to increase the volume of your lips. However, you can apply moisturizers including hyaluronic along with the natural ingredients below to enjoy non-invasive lip plumping.

Plumping Lips with Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a good option for volumizing and making your lips stand out. You can mix some cinnamon with olive oil, coconut or Vaseline and apply it to your lips for a few hours.

Do not forget to test the sensitivity of your hands on your lips before using cinnamon to make sure you are not allergic to cinnamon spice.

Cinnamon, due to its irritating properties, causes the blood circulation in your lips and acts as a volumizing agent.

Pepper as a lip plumper

Pepper, like cinnamon, is highly irritating and makes your lips appear larger. But to use pepper with a moisturizing oil, such as coconut oil, olive oil or Vaseline.

And before using it on your lips, test it on your hands to make sure you are not allergic to it.

After applying pepper and coconut oil to your lips, if you notice swelling or redness of your lips, rinse it with lukewarm water.

Scrubbing to Make Your Lips Stand Out

Using lip scrub and peeling, in addition to making the lips more prominent, you can also prevent them from being dry, cracked and flaky.

To make a homemade lip scrub, you need half a tablespoon of olive oil, half a tablespoon of honey, two tablespoons of white or brown sugar. Mix them together and rub them on your lips with your finger and gently massage and leave it on your lips for five to ten minutes and then rinse it off.

You will definitely get good results by doing regular exfoliation that causes hydration and prevents flaking of your lips.

Ice as a Potent Lip Plumper

Massage your lips with ice mold to remove the dead skin and cells. This method not only makes your lips stand out, but it also makes your lips glow!

Ice mold causes better blood flow to the lips and continuous use of it every day for two to four minutes gradually leads to more and better protrusion of the lips.

Lip Plumping with Vitamin E Capsules

Before going to bed, you can apply the oil inside the vitamin E capsules to your lips with your finger and gently massage it and leave it on your lips overnight. There is no need to wash it in the morning.

By regularly using this method, you will increase the softness of your lips along with increasing their volume.

Final Words

Many people today are looking for ways to make their lips stand out. Filler injection is a common method; however, this method is not without side effects, and there are many people who react adversely to the substances and stimulants in the gels. Therefore, in this article, several methods were mentioned to increase the volume of your lips easily by natural ingredients at home. However, you should remember to use all these ingredients along with moisturizers to see the best results.