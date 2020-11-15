Eagles vs Giants: kick-off time, TV coverage, radio, live broadcast, injury report, fantasy football and more in Week 10

NFC East has been in shambles this season and Philadelphia Eagles On the face New York Giants At MetLife Stadium in a split match on Sunday. Visitors sit at the top of the division while the home team sits last, but anything can happen in that division.

Philadelphia is 3-4-1 and has won two consecutive games against department opponents. The the Eagles Deal with injuries Miles SandersAnd the Zak ArtsAnd the Dallas GuidertAnd the Galen RegorAnd the De Shane JacksonAnd others in a crime. They have rallied around some impressive reserves for gains and Travis Fulgham It was the best of the group. Regur is back from iOS and Sanders is looking to return from injury as well to help Philadelphia secure a stronger grip on the division.

New York is still reeling from losing Sakon Barclay but has backed off Washington Soccer Team For the second time this season in the ninth week. Daniel Jones He was still leading the ground attack but had strong support from Wayne Gallman Jr. And a group of other defenders in recent weeks. The Giants You weren’t able to put many points on the board, but the receiving wire has a lot of potential with options like Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton Wide range of.

TV info

DateSunday 15 November

time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast map

the Eagles# 28 overall – # 30 offensive, # 11 defense, # 20 special team

Giants: # 25 overall – # 26 offensive, # 22 defense, # 3 special squads

the Eagles: -3.5, -175

Giants: +3.5, +150

sum: 44.5

the Eagles

Carson WentzQuarterback, $ 5,900

Wentz He has had to put Eagles on his back several times this season with multiple injuries on a large scale. He has many interceptions such as a downside pass due to his risk taking but also has five points in rush. There is a good chance of bankruptcy, but few Eagle players can thrive like him.

Travis FulghamWide receiver, $ 6,400

Fulgam will get some help on a large scale with a comeback Galen Regor ($ 4,200) He was easily the best pass holder of the Eagles this season. He landed on four of his five starts and dropped below 70 yards at once. It is unclear who will throw the Giants James Bradbury On, but the consistency of Fulgam is hard to pass.

Giants

Daniel JonesQuarterback, $ 5,200

Jones gave his best performance this season against the Eagles and will have to throw the ball in an appropriate amount against the Philadelphia defense line. His legs are a great asset, and he’s nearly set out to race a monster with a score in Week 7. He can play better on home turf and can be a low-quality play.

Wayne Gallman Jr.Running back, $ 4,500

Galman found the finish zone in three straight matches and emerged as the center-back for the giants. It can do a little bit of everything and has proven itself as a viable option along with it Devonta Freeman Downtime due to ankle injury.