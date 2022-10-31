How to delete an Instagram account

If you are reading this it is because Are you already thinking of deleting your Instagram account for some reason?. I’m not judging you, social networks can be very toxic and you can always start over. Maybe you want to delete your account because you no longer use it, because you have multiple accounts and you want to clean up your accounts a bit. like that, Here we will teach you how to delete your account in a few simple steps:

Permanently delete your Instagram account

The only thing you need to do to permanently delete your Instagram account is enter this specific location from instagram. It is a page created by the company itself to implement this type of management, but it is not well known either. If you log in while getting to know your Instagram.com user, the page will automatically recognize you and you only need a three-click process. Important: This operation can only be performed from a computer.

You can delete your Instagram account in a very simple way. 20 bit

Specify why you want to leave the social network Among the available options Enter the password. Once you have determined the reason that best represents your decision, you should retype your password. Select option ‘Removal’. Wait 30 days. Although from the moment you hit the delete button your account will disappear for all users, Instagram keeps the account temporarily suspended for 30 days and does not delete it permanently until then. a) yes, If you change your mind, you can sign back in to your profile before the date of deletion and keep your account.

Temporarily disable my account

The account deactivation process is similar to the previous one. 20 bit

If you are not ready to opt out, but want to give yourself a break, You can choose to temporarily disable the account. This can be done from the site itself. Instagram. With this option, no one will be able to find your profile, but when you log in, it will be automatically reactivated.

Once you log into your profile, Select “Edit Profile”. lowest At the bottom right of the screen, you’ll see a blue “Temporarily deactivate my account” option. Select the reason Why do you want to deactivate the account? The options are the same. Enter the password. Select the optionTemporarily disable the account.

