How to Connect Your Smartphone to Your TV – FayerWayer

Everyone or the vast majority know the power of smartphones with an operating system Android To communicate with other devices such as tablets, computers, and televisions. But, What happens when the TV is not smart?

The process is simple when it comes to Smart TV, but some users may struggle. Everything is easier if it is a Chromecast compatible smart TV.

However, normal TVs also work with an Android phone if we know how to connect it properly, enjoy series and movies, share photos with your friends and family, watch memes on social networks, play video games and all that you can do by sharing the image of the device on the TV screen.

One cable fixes it all

The easiest way to connect Android phone to TV is with HDMI cable. To do this, the first thing is to check if the TV has an HDMI input.

Assuming the TV has been purchased within the past few years, it will almost certainly have an HDMI port capable of receiving video and audio signals from an external device. Most of the time, it’s located on the back panel of the TV, and some TVs have ports on the side as well.

The next step is to find out the type of USB port on your Android smartphone. Newer models come with USB-C and older models have microUSB. In any case, You will need to purchase an HDMI adapter that fits the smartphone port.

HDMI adapter

Then connect the adapter to the smartphone, then via a standard HDMI cable to the TV input port as well, lOr it should bring the content of your phone screen to the TV.

Best solution: Chromecast

google chromecast device It allows the video, series or movie we watch on the phone to be transmitted wirelessly to the TV. It’s relatively easy to set up, and once it’s in place, the content streams onto the screen Just as easy as touching an icon on the phone screen.

cast chrome

To set up the Chromecast, you need to connect it to the TV and then plug the USB cable that came with the device into a power source.

after that, You will need the free Google Home app for Android, available on the Play Store. Once the app is downloaded to your smartphone, the “Add Device” option, which appears as + in the upper left corner of the interface, allows you to perform the Device Setup process.

Select New Device from the onscreen options, follow the simple instructions, and you should end up with your phone connected to the Chromecast as long as they’re on the same WiFi network. Compatible apps A broadcast button will appear Or you can stream directly from the Google Chrome browser.

With these steps, whether with cable or with Chromecast, you will be able to see what you see on your Android smartphone on your TV screen.