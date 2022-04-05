How much the consequences of Putin’s impunity have cost us today

In December 2016, at his last press conference as President of the United States, Barack Obama said: “The Russians cannot change or weaken us significantly. Russia is a smaller country, a country more fragile than us, whose economy produces nothing more desirable than oil, gas and weapons. Russia does not even innovate: but it can infect and affect us if we lose consciousness of who we are.” Donald Trump had already won the election, and Russian interference in this vote would appear later but it was already known; Russia had already opposed the economic alliance between Ukraine and the Union The European, and there was a protest on Independence Square in Kyiv, the “little green men” of Moscow entered Donbass and Crimea was annexed to Russia.Vladimir Putin’s destabilization plan – made up of political interference (financing of sovereign parties), informational interference (trolley factories), interference Military (with the Russian army and with the men of the Wagner group), and from the blitzkrieg (with nerve agents such as Novichok) and repression – they were already in progressbut the Western approach was what Obama outlined: As long as our rules are valid, Russia can’t beat us.

