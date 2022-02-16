How Much Does Kanye West Make? Star Legacy of the Day on Netflix with Jeen-yuhs

Jeen Yuhs A Kanye Trilogy premiered on Netflix, and in preparation to see the documentary available on the on-demand streaming platform, we’re entering the music star’s “pockets” to find out How much does Kanye West earn?.

American Producer, Rapper, Designer and Entrepreneur at the time of writing Kanye West has a net worth of $6.6 billion: But, as you can easily imagine, this remarkable fortune was not combined with record sales.

The vast majority of his profits come from Royalties and other profits related to its Yeezy brand and partnership with adidas. However, Yeezy separately owns her 100% clothing line, which brings her about $1.5 billion annually. As per various estimates of private banks, Yeezy is a $4-5 billion brand, adding $3-4 billion to Kanye’s net worth. The artist also recently signed a collaboration agreement with the Gap brand, which adds another billion dollars to his net worth.

currently Kanye West is the richest black person in historyHe has sold 140 million albums/songs in his career, owns $100 million in real estate, $110 million in his music catalog, and earns $150-200 million in Yeezy revenue annually and His net worth is $6 billion Thanks to the value agreements with Yeezy and Gap.

In his career, he has also won 22 Grammy Awardsand entered the top ten of the most award-winning music artists in history.

