Supplies cut off, places cut off: Australian dream highway Stewart partially flooded – panorama – community

Stewart Highway, one of the major highways across Australia, is partially submerged after days of cloudbursts. Australian media reported that the area near Glendambu in the state of South Australia, where roads were completely inundated by floods, was particularly affected. On Friday, ABC showed footage from drones showing the extent of flooding in remote areas.

She added that supply chains in the north of the country were disrupted. Trucks sometimes have to take detours of up to 3,000 km across the states of New South Wales and Queensland to reach the Northern Territory, according to Sky News Australia.

Among other things, the remote town of Coober Pedy has been completely isolated. Citizens with health problems were flown in by the Australian Air Force.

“Not only is the water receding, but we then have to assess the damage to the road before people can drive on it again,” said local emergency services chief Trevor Arnold. This is necessary because the Stewart Highway is mostly used by very heavy trucks.

The highway, which runs from south to north with a length of about 2,700 kilometers, is one of Australia’s dream roads. It connects the cities of Port Augusta in South Australia with Alice Springs in the Red Center and Darwin in the Northern Territory. (dpa)