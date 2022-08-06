How is HEART 22, the US Southern Command’s medical assistance mission in Guatemala and Honduras

US Southern Command launches “HEART 22”, a medical assistance mission in Guatemala and Honduras (USA/Joshua Smoot)

The United States Southern Command launched “HEART 22”, a medical assistance mission in Guatemala and Honduras . “It is an opportunity for multinational medical engagement with real benefits. From (late) July to September 2022, US military medical teams will work alongside medical professionals in partner countries To provide surgical and medical services to the communities of Guatemala and Honduras,” the US Southern Command statement noted.

“HEART 22” will help meet the critical medical needs of regional communities in both countries By providing high impact medical services. with an explanation The team will consist of about 50 medical professionals and support personnel from the US Air Force and Army..

“The medical assistance effort, led by Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), will continue through early September 2022. HEART 22 will include the integration of medical professionals from partner countries. Integration is an effort by regional partners to strengthen each other’s capacity to respond to public health crises associated with natural disasters“, he added.

Regarding the medical assistance specialties offered, they include: ophthalmology (General surgeries and corneal transplant), Orthopedics (General Surgery, Trauma and Spine) and dentist (Reconstructive Dental Surgeries). The information confirmed that patients who underwent surgeries were previously examined by the host country to ensure that medical response teams can treat patients in the most effective way possible.

Southern Command also noted that this medical engagement significantly benefits both patients receiving actual medical care and relevant staff through building partnerships and interoperability.as well as helping communities with health care that would not otherwise be possible.

“HEART 22 will benefit US military medical personnel by providing valuable opportunities to learn and build alliances with peers from relevant partner countries. Additionally, medical engagement provides professionals with the opportunity to share knowledge and develop real-world medical support applications.”

About support for US military personnel

Approximately 25 members of the US military medical staff will participate in “HEART 22” At various times and places during the mission, including medical professionals and support staff.

The participating US service members are Experienced doctors, nurses and technicians Which will provide real medical care to the citizens of Guatemala and Honduras along with medical professionals from friendly countries.

In addition to 25 medical personnel and their staff from the United States, It will also support US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the Combined Task Force Bravo, Soto Cano Air Force Base in Honduras, HEART 22..

Aviation support will provide transportation for US medical supplies and equipment in order to finalize the engagement as they move from Honduras to Guatemala to pursue medical commitments.

