How does Jair Bolsonaro’s virtual militia work? | Fake news, outright censorship and various operations in Brazil

Brazil Breathe a stifling climate fake newsExplicit Censorship and Operations 2.0. These are the weapons the president uses Jair Bolsonaro Intends to win the final battle for control of virtual space. There is a lot of talk about a possible self-coup, about the main role of Armed forcesfrom the hard core that the far right holds, but not so much a struggle to produce the meaning they have already experienced PT and its allies in the 2018 elections. History is now repeating itself, but with the government strengthening in an area where computer militias often take the lead.

Four years in power allowed them to combine more resources, powerful news financiers supportive of their ongoing project, and a friendlier media. one is case small bread, a YouTube channel that checks 24 hours a day about the alleged merits of a military man who is in his second term. Google was crucial to its unification — according to the magazine Biao – What used to be a collection of radio stations in São Paulo has turned into a multimedia center that claims to be the country’s second television signal on the Internet.

His star show Os pingos nos IS (something like The Points on the íes) had already crossed one hundred million views per month. Jovem Pan (Young Pan) is not what its name suggests. He turned 80 last June, and Bolsonaro dedicated a special video to him because he is “a company that stands out more and more in the fight for freedom of expression.” It is the same that continued until September 9, 2021 in repeating false or distorted statements of the President that Article 19 of the NGO was 3,851 as of September 9, 2021. The word freedom is increasingly repeated by the President and the candidate, as if he were an advocate of liberalism.

It is not necessary to go back to past times to see how polisnarism interacts with the press. Last July 12, Flavio, a senator and son of the president, complained that GOL had distributed the magazine for free at Congonhas airport in São Paulo. We seeToday, he criticizes the head of state. In a video uploaded to his networks, he questioned the cover illustrating the military attacks on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

In a statement, the company released hours after the agreement with the publication ended: “Juul reports that in May of this year it partnered with Editora Abril to distribute the magazine for free. We see, for a limited time and on a trial basis, as a way to offer more entertainment options to its customers during check-in at some airports. The partnership ended this week. The company was not at any time involved in determining the editorial content of the magazine, as well as in the selection of the news.” Flavio Bolsonaro thanked the act of censoring the letter: “It was an isolated case and the Lebanese government took the internal measures it deemed appropriate. Good trips and let’s go! “

road to october

The official attack so that nothing escapes him Virtual militiamen Condenses at a crucial moment on the way to the first round of October 2. Bolsonaro will start his election campaign this Tuesday in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, where he was stabbed in 2018. act of hurt In the same city where they tried to assassinate him, the president will go for a motorcycle ride with the motorcycle squad that usually accompanies him on the roads of Brazil. This attack was provoked four years ago by Adelio Bispo, an unknown person who was declared incompetent by a judge due to his mental disorders. Despite this, the military man always encouraged the conspiracy theory: “It didn’t get out of his head (by Bispo). It’s not hard for me to solve the case. Last January, when he was discharged from the Villa Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo due to an intestinal blockage, now, he said, Important people will be scattered.

Eager to fight on all possible platforms, Bolsonaro also criticized WhatsApp last April for having struck an agreement with the Brazilian court to delay an app resource that would allow the creation of groups with thousands of participants until after the elections. A tool that would make it easier for the president and his communicator to spread fake news across Brazil as happened before the 2018 elections. It’s called “society,” a tool that cannot be used, which the far right defines as “unacceptable, unacceptable and will not be respect him.” He added, encouraged and upset, addressing his voters: “No one will take away your rights, this agreement is void, we will know how to move forward.” The army maintains an open conflict with two members of the TSE, Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes.

Hacker alias Vermelho

Bolsonaro does not despise the resources to achieve his re-election goal. Try now to rent Lawyer and hacker Walter Delgattinicknames vermelo. He is the character who is famous for debunking private chats of the Lava Jato case revealing the dossier they compiled for ex-President Lula to be sentenced to prison, and today the candidate who comfortably wins the election investigations on October 2nd and even for him. A possible second round.

The president’s ego reached its climax when on December 7, 2021, the magazine selected him as Person of the Year by readers. TimAnd the. The publication gave its own rating a week later and removed him from the post. The money of his editors towards the South African businessman Elon Musk, the creator of Tesla, who met the military man on May 22 in Sao Paulo to promote a satellite communication program in schools in the Amazon jungle and monitor deforestation. According to Bolsonaro, the president-like billionaire, who promotes anti-union practices and criticizes taxes on large fortunes, is a “freedom myth”.

Despite the good relationship between the two, the president’s virtual battalions did not tolerate rudeness time And it produced fake news that was supposed to get into the Guinness Book of Records. They posted an exact copy of the magazine cover with the soldier’s picture, a caption in Portuguese identifying him as ‘Person of the Year’ and ‘leader of the free world’ and in just three days this fake cover was repeated 27,000 times on social media. networks. What speaks about the level of impunity in Brazilian social networks 2.0.

The president’s fanatical supporters were not even satisfied with their leader’s victory over Donald Trump by the popular vote in time. In the same election, medical professionals and paramedics who worked in the pandemic, exposing themselves to the virus like few others, ranked third. Misinformation is not just a Brazilian problem.

