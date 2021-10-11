How do you do that for Android apps on Windows 11?

InternetDesk: Microsoft has finally released Windows 11 with all the latest features. The special feature of the new operating system is the Android app support feature. This feature is not yet available to users. Microsoft has revealed that it will introduce this feature in an upcoming update. Many gamers are eagerly waiting for this feature. Android apps could be used on Windows 11 OS before Microsoft made this feature available. Let’s see what to do for this.

Microsoft will use specialized technology to support Android apps on Windows 11. We usually use emulators (the technology or application used to run Android apps on PCs) to use Android apps on PCs. However, it has been reported that the new technology in Windows 11 is better than emulators. Users who can’t wait for Microsoft to enable it can use Android apps on Windows with the help of an emulator. So different types of simulators are available. Avente? How do they work? What applications do they support? Let’s find out things like .

bluestox

The first Android emulator was Bluestocks. This emulator has been very popular over the past decade. All popular applications, including game applications, can be used on Windows. It also supports social media apps like Instagram and WhatsApp.

Knox Player

It supports Windows and Mac OS. Tech experts believe that this emulator app will work better than Bluestocks. Different applications can be used in one place. It supports apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Amazon. You can also use keyboard and mouse in apps with the help of this emulator. Game apps are also available.

Android development environment

Tech groups see the Android Studio Emulator as much faster than Bluestocks and Knoxplayer. Created by Google specifically for developers. With this, users can test features like gesture simulation, accelerometer, and gyroscope simulation in the apps they have developed. However, tech experts say it is not intended for games and can only be used with simple apps.