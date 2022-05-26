How China’s military benefits from German freedom of research

Eleven investigative teams participated in the Chinese scientific investigation led by Follow the Money of the Netherlands and the Correctiv Research Center in Germany. The research analyzed collaboration between Chinese and European scientists based on studies published by the researchers.

For quantitative research, there is Follow the Money on Follow the Money the lens, a database of patents and scientific publications, that searched for publicly available scientific studies. Each publication in which at least one author from a European author and one author from a Chinese institute participated was included in the data set. All publications were registered between January 1, 2000 and February 1, 2022. The resulting data set includes more than 350 thousand studies.

The identification of military facilities that have links with the Chinese military has been used on the one hand Chinese defense universities The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), a government think tank in Australia dedicated specifically to the Indo-Pacific region, has published reports on Uyghur internment camps, among other things. The University Tracker ranks Chinese institutes based on their proven ties to the military and the research they conduct. The tracker aims to facilitate the process of evaluating cooperation with Chinese institutes for researchers. Last updated May 2021. The analysis was also based on an analysis published in April 2020 Encyclopedia of the China Institute of Space Studies (CASSI)a US Air Force research center that monitors Chinese aviation.

According to the ASPI tracker, research institutions belonging to the Chinese military are those that are classified as military and/or affiliated with the military according to Casi’s research. Medical research institutions were excluded from the definition. This resulted in a list of 241 departments and institutions that could be assigned to the Chinese armed forces. The list is available for SZ. The dataset contains 2,994 research papers published during the observation period by scientists from those 241 institutes and at least one European scientist.

SZ also has a list of 349 studies available that involved at least one person from a German and at least one person from a military research facility in China. Only publications by scientists from German research institutions that are clearly dedicated to a country in The Lens were included in the assessment. This means that some posts may not appear in the dataset.

Another list available to SZ includes 603 studies in which at least one person from the Technical University of Munich and at least one person from Chinese universities affiliated with the “Seven Sons of National Defense” participated. This is what the Chinese apparatus calls a group of civilian universities closely linked financially and structurally to the Chinese military.

around the lens

The Lens is an Australian database Campia non-profit organization, where, according to the company, about 245 million scientific papers can be found. It aggregates bibliometric metadata – eg authors, year of publication, study title – from other scientific databases such as PubMed and Crossref and aggregates this data. Lens search functions allow you to filter for specific organizations and search for specific shared literature. Search results can be loaded. The classification of studies according to subject areas also comes from The Lens.