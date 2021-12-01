Horst Hrobsch to coach the U-21 national team

DrHorst Hrubesch, the former under-21 coach, can do nothing with frequent criticism of the level of young German footballers. “There are always better, slightly weaker types,” said Hrobish of Sport Build (Wednesday). “Because the youth are not bad, we just have to train them well. We have enough of a couple of decades,” said the 70-year-old, who is currently a junior manager at Hamburger SV and was previously in charge of several small teams in the German Football Association. Professionals who can change that.”

Hrubesch said he can’t do anything with the demand for more specialists or certain types of jobs. “I was equally upset today when my coach told me: ‘We need a great centre-back,'” he said. “I answered: Why? Where is the problem? I don’t have to have big boys to make them good defenders. It’s a matter of training and development.”

U 21 is weak, women are strong

Hrubesch has trouble thinking about entitlements in Germany. “Sometimes I think we are too conceited. With us there is nothing else than that we just have to win. We also have to accept that other countries will be better over a period of time,” he said.

Discussions about youngsters in the Bundesliga are back again recently after a poor performance by Germany’s Under-21s. The team lost 4-0 to Poland in qualifying for the European Championship, the first defeat for the juniors in 14 months. Among other things, the long-time coach of Bayern Munich and the current assistant to the under-21 coach Antonio de Salvo, Hermann Gerland, clearly spoke about the shortcomings of his opinion between some players and the general training path of German young footballers.

But for German women, things are currently going much better: after a successful year-end, the European Championship can come from the perspective of German female footballers. “The expectations are really huge” as she waits for the next few months with EM’s mission to England in the summer (6-31 July 2022), said midfielder Sarah Dabritz.

The 3:1 (3:1) Tuesday night in Portugal was a huge step towards the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. A sixth win in their sixth qualifying match, five points behind their direct rivals, made the DFB selection pleased with the 2021 assessment.



Optimistic: Sarah Debrietz and the German footballer

Photo: dpa



“Overall, it was a really good year. As a team, we worked extensively on our rules of play,” said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, national coach.

Now the ‘defensive theme’ is automatically more focused, with England’s mini-tournament taking place against European Nations Cup hosts, EM group opponents Spain and Olympic champion Canada in February. Dabritz also sees this demanding positioning as “the first test of strength and great preparation for the European Championship”.

After two years without a major championship, the record European champion wants to re-emerge as title contenders in the finals in about seven months. In the 2019 World Cup and European Championship 2017, the last quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympic champion and two-time world champion ended.