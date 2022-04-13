Hooters plans to open a second restaurant in the UK, but locals aren’t happy about it

advertisements

Hooters hopes to open in a new location in the UK, but some Brits don’t like the idea.

The popular American chain is known for its scantily clad waitresses who wear orange shorts and low-cut tank tops as their uniform.

While clothing is important, the restaurant also has a “strict” policy that has led to the expulsion of one of the female colleagues.

An application has now been submitted to Salford City Council for live music and dance performances.

If he gets the go-ahead, Hooters will open his second restaurant in the UK at Salford Quays.

While some can’t wait, others believe the US-based chain is “humiliating women” because of its “skinny-clad” waitresses.

If the license is granted, new Hooters will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. every night of the week, just like in the United States.

It will become the chain’s second branch in the UK, with the first in Nottingham.

Plans to open a branch in Liverpool were the subject of a petition that described the chain as “old and chauvinistic”.

The Manchester Evening News asked readers to share their thoughts on what they think of the potential new addition.

One person claimed that “it’s about time” there were trumpets.

Another added: “Dir Thabet,” and a third said: “Be fine.

“I’ve been to a couple in the US and Nottingham a few times and have always had much better food and much better service than most UK restaurants.

“I said a while ago that one would do well in the GM field.”

But not everyone had an idea that he would move to Salford, with one saying: “I wish all the workers would be treated well and not get too cold.

“They need to turn on the heating, put the boiler on and heat up.”

Another criticized: “Promoting toxic masculinity and anti-woman, chauvinistic and outdated views.

“It is insulting and degrading to women and girls.”

A third criticism: the council will never approve it. or not…”

While a fourth echoed: “How degrading it is for a woman to wear this uniform to work. This should not happen in the 21st century.”

There is work to be done on whether the restaurant will open because it is awaiting authorization from the council.

