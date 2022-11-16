Homeopathy is an alternative medical method based on the ideas of Samuel Hahnemann. It can be traced back several hundred years.
The basics in brief
- The history of homeopathy dates back to the eighteenth century.
- German physician Samuel Hahnemann is considered the founder of homeopathy.
- In Switzerland, Jost Künzli von Fimmelsberg is considered a pioneer in homeopathy.
The history of homeopathy can be traced back to the eighteenth century. At that time, it was German Physician Samuel Hahnemann pioneered the principle of “heal like with like”.
This principle states: A substance that causes certain symptoms in a healthy person can For treatment of the same symptoms in the patient.
One example used by Hahnemann himself is eucalyptus, a common anti-malarial remedy. In his experiments he discovered amazing things.
Namely, the ingestion of this bark in a healthy person produces the same symptoms as malaria. Including fever and headache.
Based on this knowledge, he developed the theory that cinchona bark could also be used to treat malaria.
Relapse and resurgence of homeopathy
The idea of homeopathic remedies quickly spread to other countries and many homeopathic medicines were developed throughout the nineteenth century.
However, in the 1920s, homeopathy witnessed setbackWhere science grows Traditional medicine focused.
However, in recent years there has been interest in alternative therapies, and homeopathy is experiencing a renaissance.
Homeopathy is becoming increasingly popular
Today, homeopathy is used in many countries around the world. Homeopathy is widespread in europe, especially in germany, where it is found health insurance seized.
More and more homeopathic remedies are being prescribed in the UK. Total account Government However, it is still relatively low.
According to hri-research.org, in 2016 only £92,412 out of a total £9.2 billion was spent on 40,000 homeopathic prescriptions.
Homeopathy is less popular in the united states, but interest in this treatment is growing there as well.
Swiss pioneer of homeopathy Jost Künzli von Fimmelsberg
Jost Künzli von Fimmelsberg was a Swiss homeopath PhysicianPharmacist and politician. He was born in Bern in 1778 and died in 1851. He is considered one of the most important homeopaths of his time.
Künzli von Fimmelsberg began his studies at Bern University He graduated in 1802 with a Ph.D.
After spending some time Physician Worked, decided to study pharmacy. In 1809 he opened his own pharmacy in Bern.
Many adherents of homeopathy
In 1835 he became interested in homeopathy and began treating his patients with this new method.
Homeopathy was very popular at the time, and many famous people of the 19th century, such as the composer Franz Liszt, were treated with it.
Künzli was a strong supporter of homeopathy and believed strongly in its effectiveness. He has written several books on homeopathy and campaigned for its publication.
In 1851, Jost Künzli von Fimmelsberg died in Bern at the age of 73. His work made homeopathy known and consolidated in Switzerland. His name is closely associated with homeopathy in Switzerland.
