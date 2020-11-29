Homeless people in London will be offered a two-week stay at the hotel over Christmas

Homeless people in London will be offered two weeks of hotel accommodation over Christmas – with three meals a day and virtual celebrities appearing.

Homelessness charity Crisis cannot use large-scale dormitories to house severe sleepers during the holidays due to the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Instead – in a break with nearly 50 years of tradition – the charity paid for 517 hotel rooms in four London hotels offered by the London group of hotels at cheaper rates.

Said Christmas Crisis Chief Ian Richards Sunday timesUsually, we run 10 centers with 4,000 guests and 12,000 volunteers.

Then this came along, and we really had to stop and reinvent the wheel from scratch.

We didn’t want to do anything less. Our number one goal was to present everything we’ve always done in a different way.

Guests will be served three hot meals per day – delivered via room service.

A special app created by a volunteer will allow residents to broadcast entertainment from the phone. It will also inform them when health services – including a podiatrist – can be used at the hotel.

Actors Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Price and pop star Ellie Goulding are scheduled to appear in the Streaming Christmas Pageant on December 25.

Homelessness charities say many families have been “severely affected” by the coronavirus crisis – even before it reaches its peak.

It is feared that job losses, short-lived evictions, and a shortage of government-funded hotel stays in the second lockdown period will suffice to help those in desperate need.

About 36,690 households were classified as homeless between January and March this year, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) statistics.

Another 38,450 families were assessed as at risk of displacement within 56 days during the same period.

Recent reports on numbers of homelessness have yet to be released, but the number of people on the streets is understood to have increased in the fall.

In the first lockdown, 15,000 fully funded hotel accommodations were offered to the homeless in Britain.

This scheme was not repeated in the second round of nationwide restrictions. Increased funding was offered to organizations and councils instead.