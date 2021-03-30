Holy Week and Easter in the Eichsttt Pastoral Hall

Sometimes the start times for celebrations are postponed so that the curfew can be adhered to from 10 PM to 5 AM. Adults are required to wear the FFP2 mask for all church services, a daily mask is sufficient for children and adolescents from 6 to 15 years old. Only specified places can be taken.

In the parish of the Holy Family, believers must register for services on the phone number (08421) 4895. There is no hymn in the church. Easter dishes are also blessed in services on Easter and, if necessary, in weekday services on Easter week. Consecrated water from a barrel of holy water can be filled in churches starting from Easter. You must bring a suitable vessel with you.

At Mariahilf Church, there will be consecrated Easter salt, bottles with holy water, and Easter candles to take away from Easter. There are also suggestions for church services and several payment cards.

Green Thursday

Guardian Angel Church: 7:30 p.m. Papal Service with Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke followed by a short worship; Monastery Church of St. Valborg: 7 pm; St. Johannes Repurve Parish Church: 7 pm; Vierzehn-Nothelfer Wasserzell Church: 8:00 pm; St. Johannes Oberescht Parish Church: 7 pm; Holy Family Parish Church: 7:30 pm; St. Benedict Landershoven Church: 7:30 pm; Saint Nicholas Church in Fens: 7:30 pm

Good Friday

Guardian Angel Church: 9 am Cross Stations, 11 am Cross Stations for children and families with pictures, 3 pm Celebration of the suffering and death of Christ with Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke; Monastery Church of St. Valborg: 9 am, Stations of the Cross, 3 pm, the celebration of the Passion and Death of Christ; Parish Church of St. Johannes Repurve: Three o’clock in the afternoon to celebrate the Passion and Death of Christ; Wasserzel Church: 9:30 a.m. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Celebration of the Passion and Death of Christ; Saint John’s Parish Church: Three o’clock in the afternoon celebration of the Passion and Death of Christ; Parish Church of the Holy Family: Three o’clock in the afternoon Celebration of the Passion and Death of the Church of Christ; Saint Benedict Landershoven: Ten o’clock in the morning, Way of the Cross, three o’clock in the afternoon to celebrate the Passion and death of Christ; Saint Nicholas Church in Fens: 10 a.m. Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. Celebration of the Passion and the Death of Christ.

Holy Saturday

Guardian Angel Church: 7 pm with Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke; Monastery Church of St. Valborg: 7:30 pm; Wasserzell Church: 8 p.m. in the open air (near the cemetery); St. Johannes Auberecht Parish Church: 7:30 pm; Holy Family Parish Church: eight o’clock in the evening. St. Benedict Landershoven Church: 8:00 pm; Saint Nicholas Church of Pfennes: 8 pm

Easter Holiday

The Guardian Angel Church: 10 am with Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke (with radio broadcast);

Abbey Church of St. Valborg: 9.30 a.m. 10.45 a.m.; St. Johannes Repurve Parish Church: Easter night at 6 a.m. in the open air (school yard) and 10:30 a.m.; Wasserzel Church: 9 am; Parish Church of St. Johannes Oberescht: 9 am; Holy Family Parish Church: 9:30 am. St. Benedict Landershoven Church: 9.15 am; Frauenberg: 10 am in the open air.

Easter Monday

Starting April 5th, regular Sunday order will be applied again. In addition, there is Mass at 9.15 in the morning at Heilig-Kreuz-Kirche in Wintershof and at 10 in the morning in front of the Frauenberg Church. Estonian kroner