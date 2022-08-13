History of Pokemon – Part 4: Beyond Time and Space – The North Tower

Wait a minute, part 4? Yes, it may have been a while since we released the first three parts of the Pokémon story in late 2016 and early 2017… Yes, on what occasion? They can’t be accommodated in a theme week, and in terms of release, they’re in the middle between Pokémon Sun/Moon and their Ultra counterparts. Anyway, Pokémon Crimson and Pokémon Crimson are coming, and while it’s still a long way off, it’s time to bring you regular summaries, in which we’ll briefly go over each generation.



Admittedly, the proportions take some time to get used to. © Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK

After a great start for the Nintendo DS, although I wasn’t personally interested in it at the time, the Pokémon series wasn’t long in coming. In 2006, the fourth generation of pocket monsters appeared in Japan – or in Germany in the middle of 2007: Pokémon Diamond Edition and Pokémon Pearl Edition (hereinafter “Diamond and Pearl”) were released.

While the releases are far from exhausting what the Nintendo DS is technically capable of, you can actually see a certain leap: Although characters like humans and Pokemon are still represented in simple sprites, the environment is now shown in A three-dimensional perspective instead of an isometric view. Even if one can only speak of a three-dimensional view to a limited extent, the side walls of the houses can be seen in this way for the first time, rather than being presented only two-dimensional front facades.

Your project couldn’t be more typical in Diamond and Pearl: as in all previous releases, you can slip into the role of a Pokémon trainer, this time being Lucius or Lucia, depending on your choice, with the other protagonist being Professor Yew’s assistant, entirely dedicated to the phenomenon Pokemon evolution. After choosing from one of the new starter Pokémon – Chelast, Cinderella or Plinfa – we traverse the coldest region of the known Pokémon world so far in order to complete the new Pokédex: Sinnoh. An elegant contrast to the Tropical Hoenn handled in the previous generation. However, the climate doesn’t change the fact that Sinnoh’s Mythen deals with an entire trio of mythical dragons, among other things. And they really pack a punch – and by that I don’t just mean the species groups that were unique at the time.

Cynthia, trained and by the way perhaps the most famous hero to date, is very interested in these legends. So does the openly despised Team Galactic, which you have to eliminate in a number of acts along with your competitive, hasty but friendly rival Barry. Their goal is literally to create a new world – which should be their business, but at the expense of the existing world. Depending on the version, they want to have the power of the ruler of time or place, Dialga or Palkia. An undertaking requires a lot of preparation. Because the fact that powerful Pokemon don’t voluntarily join the plan is explained by Giratina in the 2009 Pokémon Platinum Edition at the latest and introduces you to the warped world, an ancient place that not only perfectly reflects Cyrus’ ideals, but also beyond the framework of time and space impressively defies what you claim. Know about the technology of the game world through an enhanced 3D rendering.

Only known formula in more detail

The entire combat system has changed somewhat insignificantly with the fourth generation. No new combat styles have been added. The factors affecting parameters such as diligence points etc. are the same as before. There were no new species and the tricks known today are still far from the future. So far, all the items introduced in the third generation have been adopted and further enhanced. However, we can talk about a remarkable innovation, which mainly affects movements: the classification of bodily and special movements now comes down to those same movements, so they must be considered separately and no longer determined by type.



Our editor Niels insisted that his Rayquaza be rewritten. © Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK

Those who do not like fights can try their hand at competitions in Hirshofen, which are also familiar from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire. Your Pokemon stands out in various categories. No bokeh bars to help you here (all yesterday’s news), but Knorsp! Fortunately, they can be made directly at your local Knursperei. If you can muster the necessary skill without scratching the touch screen.

At least something happened to the Pokemon themselves. Including the Pokémon event, the total number rises to 493 species, including those related to older evolution lines (including Eevee). By the way, have you ever carried Pikachu from ancient monikers to Gen 4 only to be horrified when you find out that it suddenly has a heart-shaped tail? Don’t worry, this is normal – at least for a female Pikachu. Since the fourth generation, the genders introduced into the second generation have also stood out in small visual details. Whether it is flower buds, different lengths of antlers and fangs, or slits in the dorsal fins.

Of course, new releases can’t resist playing around with the console’s features. The touchscreen plays a multifunctional role in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum: basically, the Pokétch is exactly what we now know as a smartwatch. A little older and monochromatic, but the Snouhs seem to really like it. Pokétch starts with four apps and can be expanded by dozens. These applications are useful and fun in nature, such as status indicators, memos, hand tools or random number generators.



The distorted world knows neither up nor down nor north nor south. © Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK

“Science knows no bounds!” So also in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. Thanks to the Wi-Fi functionality in the Nintendo DS, although unfortunately limited to WEP encryption, it allowed online Pokémon play for the first time. That’s right: you no longer have to meet your friends in the schoolyard to trade Pokemon. You didn’t have to drive to crowded events to hold tournaments. All this was done comfortably from the living room of the house. And if they come together locally, the Nintendo DS’s built-in wireless feature will help you connect wirelessly, too. Depending on the target group and method of communication, the Konnex Club or the GTS (Global Trade System) will take care of the necessary little things. The latter even used its own website to track various stats and more. Unfortunately, online functionality hasn’t been available since 2014 – the year Nintendo Wi-Fi calling was discontinued. On the other hand, the GTS website was much older.

Another great opportunity for local multiplayer is Underground. Level extends below the entire area. Anyone who plays in a remake, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl already has a basic understanding of this feature, which can now also be used online. Underground is divided into several sections. Where you land depends on where you go underground at the surface. Here you can find all kinds of treasures in the walls and you can even dig a secret base – which, unlike current remasters, can not only be filled with statues. Simply dispense with rhinestones and regions with varying climates in the original games.

Pokémon Platinum Edition has brought a lot of mods and additional content to the Sinnoh region. Although the featured item with the Warped World has already been mentioned, several other improvements stand out as well. Pokétch now also has a back button, the duel tower has become an extended duel area and multiple trainers can be challenged again. An important addition is the International Police Agent LeBelle, who we will not see for the last time after this debut.

See also How the UAE Hope Mars mission will make record

In HG/SS, Pokémon will follow you everywhere, regardless of their size. © Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK

Smaller details, such as the room dividers in the houses or the road surface in Herzofen, were also altered. The issue of housing was also addressed. In addition to the secret base, here you will get your 4 walls for the first and only time so far. Villa in the recreation area will leave you free of charge. You only have to pay for the interior – but that’s definitely not a problem for the protagonist, is it?

In 2010, the second wave of new releases appeared in Europe. This time around, Pokémon Gold Edition: HeartGold and Pokémon Silver Edition: SoulSilver takes the 10-year-old originals of the same name and allows Gohto (and Kanto) to shine in fourth-generation glory. By doing so, the HG/SS was not only supplemented with new features like the Pokéathlon – a series of sporting events – but even received direct references to Sinnoh legends. But the most striking feature of the remakes is probably the PokéWalker. A physical pedometer with a monochrome display that literally allows you to put one of the new releases pocket monsters in your pocket. Based on a predetermined path, it tracks items or other rewards for you. After your round, you transfer it back to the game – along with your souvenirs. The new versions also introduced another feature: Pokémon at the head of the team follow you everywhere in the world, and can even talk to you. Previously this was only possible in Pokémon Yellow with one Pokémon: Pikachu.

That’s all I can think of for the fourth generation of Pokémon. The next part gives you an insight into the Unova region. Then the focus is mainly on Pokémon Black Edition and Pokémon White Edition, which not only introduced new types of combat, but also received chronological successors? We’ll reveal exactly what this is all about.