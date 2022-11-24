Hired Netflix to create the first AAA game for PC

After the world of mobile games, Netflix She is interested in the world of computer games. From the US company’s job offers, it is evident that they are looking for a Game managera Art Director he is one Chief technical manager To develop an “AAA-rated all-new game”, a rating used for video games produced and distributed by a mid- or large-cap publisher, usually with a large development and marketing budget.

Unfortunately, job offers do not reveal any information about the game, but some details allow you to get an idea of ​​\u200b\u200bfuture productions. The title must make use of the Unreal Engine and Netflix is ​​looking for someone with “experience in FPS (first-person shooter) and/or third-person shooter. Among the requirements is a ‘passion’ required for ‘social systems’ and for ‘cooperative and competitive’ play. From what I understand from reading between the lines, the title in question must be the first in a series, and there are no in-app purchases.

The online streaming company that distributes movies, TV series, and other paid entertainment content has already taken on games, and in October it did. recruits Sixth In-house Game Developer: Spree Fox is an indie company that specializes in relaxing and original games (best known for titles like Triple Town, Alphabear, and Cozy Grove).

This summer, other job offers mentioned cloud gaming, and an express request for a gaming cloud service support engineer. Mike Verdu, vice president of game development, confirmed in October that the company is seriously exploring territory with the idea of ​​making Netflix a place where gaming becomes normal. Streaming video games can be viewed among content libraries, in a custom category, at no additional cost.

In recent days, Netflix has introduced the The first budget subscription is ad-supported. This step will also soon be followed by Disney + which starts from December You will raise prices, as well as offer subscription Cheap with ads