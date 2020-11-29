Highlights: Pumas 0-0 Pachuca Liga MX 2020 | 11/29/2020

The match ends, the score remains at zeros and Pumas qualifies for the semi-finals of Guard1anes 2020.

A good sweep of Mayorga avoids the arrival of Tuzos in the small area of ​​Pumas

Ustari goes on the offensive! The goalkeeper nodded but the ball was not a problem.

Change puma. Brian Mendoza enters Dino.

Strong clash between Gonzales and Murillo but both of them really wake up without problems.

A goal keeper! Central Bardot, but Gonzalez throws himself and moves the ball away

A good save for Gonzalez, who keeps the ball after Nurse’s dangerous shot.

He detonated it! The jump is left to Brian Gonzalez, who flies spherically just in front of goal.

Good interference by Freire, after Tuzo’s shot, the ball hit the defender and lost a clear one.

A flash of Iturbe that goes to the stands

Change tozos. Enter Bryan González by Rodrigo Salinas

Change of workplaces. Carlos Gutierrez leaves for Juan Ettorpe

A good catch by Gutiérrez ends with a slightly broken shot.

Pachuca changes. Felipe Bardot and Roberto Enter Nurse by Victor Garcia and Emmanuel Garcia

Aguirre center, bounces off the chest of the blue atrial defender and looks like Gonzalez is holding that ball again. READ Alex Grinch adds one more to #SpeedD in Norman

Ismail Sousa center, but Gonzalez jumps and stays with the ball

With his head is Johan Vasquez, who pushes danger away from Gonzalez’s arc.

Change puma. Facundo Waller Papers from Andrés Iniestra

Waller’s twinkle passes slightly derailed

Double change to Tuzos. Entry by Eric Sanchez and Ismail Sousa by Francisco Figueroa and Victor Davila

Good interference by Johan Vásquez to prevent the ball from reaching the goal.

Denino’s header, but the ball reaches Ostari without problems.

Youve! A shot by Carlos Gonzalez that Ostari was able to clear

The remaining ball bounces to Alan Mozo, who shoots from outside the area, but the ball goes far

Almost! Denino finishes the ball with his head first, but the ball goes past the side

The sequel begins in Mexico City.

At the end of the first part, the scoreboard continues without opening in CU

Julio Gonzalez flies and stays with the ball without problems.

A goal keeper! Carlos Gutierrez finished, but Ostari carefully blocked the ball from entering

close! Alan Muzzo’s shot that ends up turning Ostari READ Ke'Bryan Hayes Assessments Favourable For COVID-19

Eric Lyra appears to pull the ball from Toza’s attack and stop them from scoring first.

He forgave Pachuca! Victor Davila is left alone against Gonzalez, but the striker ends up moving that ball.

Gonzales! The local goalkeeper gets out with his fist and a ball arrives with enough danger and takes a heavy kick.

Cabral good intervention avoids uraziol being dangerous

a stick! Finish Dávila who ends up hitting the crossbar and Pumas is rescued

Morello’s head that passes slightly over the bow of Gonzalez.

Strong entry to Mozo on the road to Luis Chávez that culminated in warning for Oryazole

A goal keeper! Gutierrez’s shot was rejected by Ostari and left the ball to Wall, who could not finish the match well.

Good Waller coverage seriously prevents Salinas from arriving

Pachuca is on top! After Gonzalez’s shot and saved, the rebound is left to Davila, who is encouraged to shoot, but the ball moves sideways

A good shot by Freire goes past Ustari’s arc

Good start for Gonzalez! Behind Figueroa and Dávila’s wall, the latter is encouraged to shoot, but the archer makes a good save.

The meeting begins at the University Olympic Stadium

Fencing is nowhere near starting in CU.

O. Ustari E. García, G. Cabral, O. Murillo, R. Salinas; In Guzman, F. Figueroa, E. Aguirre, El Chavez; V. Dávila, R. de la Rosa. READ Michelle Wie West to be assistant captain for Solheim Cup

J. González; Mozo, A. Mayorga, J. Vasquez, N. Frere; F. Waller, C. Gutierrez, J. Vigón, E. Lira; Denino, C. Gonzalez.

Auriazules has an average life of 25.5; The Tuzus averages 27.3, noting that the El Pedregal team made use of their quarry in the first place.

This is the first time Lillini and Pezzolano have entered Liguilla in the MX League. The Tuzo bus has already entered the “Fiesta Grande” from the MX Cup.

O. Ustari K. lvarez, G. Cabral, O. Murillo; Guzman, I. Aguirre, E. Sousa, El Chavez, F. Pardo; R. Nurse, E. Sánchez.

J. González; Mozo, A. Mayorga, J. Vasquez, N. Frere; F. Alvarez, F. Waller, J. Vigón, E. Lira; Denino, C. Gonzalez.

It was in the quarter-finals of the 2014 Clausura where Pachuca beat Universitarios 4 goals to 2 at home, eliminating them to advance to the next stage.