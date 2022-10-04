Hidden poverty in rural areas is increasing significantly

A bunch of people stand in front of the “Speis” in Gunzenhausen in the rain, waiting to be able to buy groceries for the week. “Food” works similarly to a whiteboard. If you have a certificate of eligibility, you can get groceries here for 1 euro. Still in the waiting list. Some people pulled their headscarves over their faces. Everyone standing here wants one thing above all: to leave quickly.

Less food, less donations

Bread, flour, pasta, a little yoghurt or sausage, and sometimes children’s chocolate. One by one he comes to the convenience store and brings his bag. Cheese today cannot be issued in packages. There is very little. will split. Speis gets less food for a few months. Discount they sell less. People donate less.

Spess registration stopped

Lydia Mägerlein helped create “Speis” in Gunzenhausen. That was about 20 years ago, the 72-year-old buys a portion of food from donations. She spends between 500 and 800 euros every week. They get fruit and vegetables from discounts – but less and less. A lot has changed since Lydia Mägerlein opened “Speis” with a few other women.

In recent months, the number of people who need help has steadily increased. The number of Speis clients has tripled, says Erin Rutler Steiner of Diakonie social counseling service in Gunzenhausen. Now there is a recording freeze. Until January. “There is no other way,” Lydia Megerlin laments. This step was not easy for the officials. Also in the commissions in Treuchtlingen and Weißenburg, no new authorizations can be issued, reports Alexandra Trögl, director of the Caritas county office in the county of Weißenburg-Gunzenhausen.

Advice – only too late

Caritas and Diakonie help people threatened or affected by poverty. “People often only come in for advice when you’re not working,” Alexandra Trogel says. “It’s often too late.” “A man only came to us when he couldn’t stand without food for five days,” she says.

Poor people in rural areas do not want to attract attention

These people do not want to attract attention. A study conducted by the Institute of Social Sciences of the Evangelical Church in Germany in 2010 says that those affected by poverty hide in rural areas. There he says “Your motto is not to attract attention, for example by ill-fitting and worn-out clothes”.

According to the study, social control in rural areas is also seen as a burden. “It is difficult to keep unemployment, hardship, and poverty under wraps,” the study says. “Those affected are ashamed of their poverty,” says Erin Rutler-Steiner of Diakonie.

Public transportation is very expensive

Those who are poor and cannot afford a car are quickly left behind in rural areas. “Time and time again I see that people who have specialist appointments in another city have absolutely no money to get there. There are no discounts for them on local public transport,” complains Alexandra Trogel of Caritas. She wished the state could help more here. Even when it comes to grocery shopping. Truggle says because the Taflin is a voluntary show that is not supported by the state.

Alexandra Trogel looks with great concern at the evolution of energy prices and inflation. “Almost every one of our clients has had rent and extra costs,” she says. “They don’t really know how to deal with it.” She is convinced that “poverty will rise dramatically next year.” Diakoni’s Erin Rutler-Steiner also fears the same. The effects were beginning to be felt. Until now, the pensioner could not ask for heating oil because he did not have the money. Rottler-Steiner knows that a man will probably be out in the cold for a few weeks.

More solidarity is needed

Despite the many difficult omens, Erin Rutler Steiner doesn’t just want to see things as pessimistic. She hopes more solidarity will find its way into society again. She is convinced: “Everyone can help.” Buying groceries for the “Speis”, helping out at the Diakonie department store or maybe asking the elderly neighbor if she’d like some soup too – these are simple things to help, to make a difference and maybe give life to someone affected by poverty a little easier.