Heusler dominates Queiroz and Switzerland advances over Ecuador in Davis Cup Group A | Other sports | Sports

Marc Andrea Heusler dominated Roberto Queiroz and beat Roberto Queiroz on Saturday in Salinas 6-4, 6-2 and awarded the first point to Switzerland against Ecuador, in the series corresponding to the first set of the Davis Cup.

Huesler’s dispatches and returns were decisive in imposing his tennis on the Guayaquil native, who used all his resources, which were not enough to stop his opponent’s safety and accuracy.

Huzel showed why he was ranked 87th in the ATP rankings. “I felt like I was getting better during the match, I was able to play my game and win the match in two sets and give Switzerland the first point, but the weekend is still long and I hope Henry wins the second point,” he said.

When asked about his serve, he said: “I am tall and left-handed, serving is an important part of my game. In the past two months, I have improved my serving a lot, which has made my game even more powerful.”

For his part, Roberto Queiroz said that he is not satisfied with his way of playing and that he does not feel comfortable on the field. “Although I did a great job for two weeks, I thought I would be more prepared for the task, without pain, but I felt the lack of rhythm. In competition, there is something else and the truth is that against a player of this level and with this confidence, it was very noticeable.”

“In the end, the credit went to him. I could have done more, but it didn’t happen, he was playing at a great level, I was not up to the task and that was reflected on the scoreboard,” he closed the trio.

Ecuador and Switzerland met after the tricolor team lost to France this year 4-0 in the final qualifiers, while Switzerland beat Lebanon 3-1 for a place in World Group One.

The Davis Cup Series between Ecuadorians and Swiss is broadcast by DirectTV Through channels 616/1616 HD) and via DirecTV Go.

(Dr)