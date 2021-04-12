Hernan Camilo Luna will play in Finland – today Diario del Magdalena

The Finnish League will start in May, so Luna Gomez will arrive in time before the start of the season, which has just started her new team.

After his impressive stint in Unión Magdalena, football player Hernán Camilo Luna Gómez has made an important leap in his career. This young player born in El Copey (Cesar) was signed by FC Ilves Tampere, a team from Finland’s premier football league.

Luna Gómez, 21, comes to European football on a two-year loan, with an option to purchase. The striker will seek to continue expanding his experience, having spent more than five years at ‘Cyclone Bananero’, where he managed to appear in the secondary divisions and later with the eleventh pro who managed to advance to the first division of the Colombian League .. having a lot of participation.

In 2020, he struggled with Samarium in the second division, and until the end of that year he severed his relationship with the club.

Hernan Camilo came to an agreement with Finnish FC Elvis Tampere, thanks to the management of businessman Michael Gorman, from the United States, who, as belonging to a sports agency, obtained the signature of Cobiano to Europe.

Although Luna had a contract with Unión Magdalena until December 2021, the case was sent to FIFA, the entity that supported the player to reach an agreement with the Finnish team.

“I am grateful to Unión Magdalena for the opportunity they gave me for the first time as a professional.” Hernan Camilo Luna said exclusively to EL Rotativo Caribe, “I am now looking for new horizons, realizing my dream of reaching Europe, and with the intention of appearing to reach the major tournaments on that continent.”