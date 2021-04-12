Shenzhen to conduct another digital yuan test

From April 10 to April 23, 2021, authorities in Shenzhen, China, will conduct a new digital yuan test (DCEP). It was reported Global Times.

According to the newspaper, the experiment will be expanded to 500,000 people. Media said the next round will enable more users to establish their habit of using DCEP in their daily life.

In October 2020, the first DCEP bulk test In Shenzhen. During the second experiment, the locals almost adhered 140,000 transactions With a value of 18.22 million yuan (~ $ 2.8 million). In January 2021 it started The third stage of testing.

Distribution experience 100,000 Red Envelopes Also occurred in the city of Suzhou. Beijing and Shanghai announced the plans Test support DCEP.

In February 2021, the branch of the Agricultural Bank of China was developed in the “future city” of Xiong’an in Hebei Province Hardware portfolio For the digital yuan.

Recall that from April 12 to 25, the authorities of the Chinese province of Hainan DCEP test In the city of Sansha.

