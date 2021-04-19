Hernan Camilo Luna made his debut in Finland – today Diario del Magdalena

Two training sessions were enough for the footballer from Kobe, Hernan Camilo Luna Gomez, to win the confidence of his new coach, FC Elvis Tampere, from Finland, and be seen in a friendly match.

The 21-year-old Tsarist striker had the opportunity to act on the empty commitment as his 11th victory over TPS 1-0.

Luna Gómez entered the second half when the score was 0-0, was able to participate in the scoring play, blocking a rival defender to allow his team-mate, Miska Rautiola, to carry out a powerful shot that hits one of the opponents and dismisses the TPS goalkeeper who managed to score the only goal in the match.

FC Elvis Tampere’s coach, Yarkco Weiss, highlighted Hernan Camilo’s debut. “Luna can be considered an amazing player. His condition is not ready yet. He is able to withstand blows and play in an easy place. He also has a blast, but he still can’t get out.”

On his part, Copeyano was happy to make his debut in a friendly duel. “I felt relieved to start playing. I have to get used to this climate a little bit, I come from a somewhat hot country. They welcome me wonderfully, FC Ilves Tampere is a great team here in Finland and they have opportunities to do great things. Actually, I am a strong player.” Very well and I have a good kick, and I think I can help them on their road to success, ”said Hernan Camilo Luna on the official website of the Finnish club.