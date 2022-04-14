Heartstopper, the trailer for the Netflix series

The new trailer for the TV series has been released HeartstuberUnpublished photos were revealed. The project, based on the graphic novel by Alice Osman, will arrive on Netflix Starting April 22 (Also visible on Sky Q and via the app on the Now Smart Stick). In the clip it is possible to witness the first meeting of two teenage boys, who seem to belong to completely different realities: an outcast, as his friends themselves know him, and the star of the rugby team. A delicate friendship that will turn into something more?

Synopsis, Actors & Other Curiosities

Heartstopper, the teaser of the Netflix series

Charlie Spring and Nicholas Nelson Two teenage students meet as classmates. the firstAdmittedly gay and considered an outcast by his group of friends, he falls in love with II, the star of the school’s rugby team, a kind and patient boy. “It’s different,” Charlie says, as they grow more and more smitten with each other.

Official Summary It reads like this: “Love meets suspicion. Fear meets joy. A boy meets a boy. Heartstuber It is an eight-episode story about life, love and everything in between. The series is based on the successful Alice Osman graphic novels.

Episodes will run for 30 minutes per episode The script was entrusted to Alice Osman. Jo Locke plays Charlie, while Nicholas “Nick” plays Kate Connor. Other cast also include William Gao (Tao), Jasmine Finney (Elle), Casey Edgell (Darcy), Jenny Walser (Tori) and finally Corina Brown (Tara).

Who is Alice Osman, author of the graphic novel?

Too young, Alice Osman She is only 28 years old and she is already a very successful writer. Born in Chatham, United Kingdom, Alice deals with literary genre novels for young adults. his first novel, cloudyHe left when he was only 17 years old. Also among his works I was born for this, without love And the graphic novel heart , From which the Netflix series of the same name is taken, hitting the streaming platform from April 22nd (it will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on the Now Smart Stick).

Heartstuber It is a graphic novel divided into several volumes It tells the love story between Charlie and Nickis already present in solitaire. The first volume was self-published in 2018 thanks to A Fundraising on Kickstarter. Subsequently, the four volumes were acquired by the publishing house Hachette Children’s Group and were published between 2019 and 2021. Hachette then expanded the rights to publish the fifth and final chapter of the comic, which has not yet been published in Italy.