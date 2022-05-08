Harry and Meghan will travel to the UK for the special jubilee of Elizabeth II, but the Queen has prevented them from entering the balcony

Related news

There is only one month left before the most important celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee begin Isabel II (96 years). After a few weeks of rumors and confusing data, at last, in the past few hours it has been confirmed that Prince Harry (37 years old) and Meghan Markle (40) They will travel to the United Kingdom with their children to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to have been invited to take part in the celebrations to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the king’s throne. This is what a spokeswoman for the couple told CNN on Friday: “Prince Harry and Meghan are excited and honored to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee CelebrationsIn June of this year, with her children.” So, the longest-lived king in Europe will finally be able to meet her granddaughter Lilipet.

However, they will not have any official role after leaving the British Royal House in January 2020 thus Unable to participate in royal duties. One such task or presence of institutional value is saluting citizens from Buckingham Balcony. Members of the royal family will appear on the palace’s famous balcony during the Trooping the Color procession, which begins the festivities, on Thursday morning, June 2.

Elizabeth II with Harry and Meghan on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018.

gtres

A spokesman for the royal family told the media, that only members of the royal family who perform official duties include this distinguished group. in this way, Prince Harry and Meghan will not attend. This rule is also excluded Prince Andrew (62), who was stripped of his royal duties and his title of Royal Highness following his civil suit for sexual assault.

According to British newspapers, this It was a very thoughtful decision on the part of Queen Elizabeth IIwho, despite the fact that it affected her personal problems, had to put her institutional obligations on her side as mother and grandmother.

Those who will take part in the long-awaited act are Prince Carlos (73) and his wife. Camilla Parker Bowles (74); The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William of England (39) and Kate Middleton (40), the Earl of Wessex, Edward (58) and Sophia (57).

Meghan Markle and Harry of England at the Invitus Games on April 17, 2022.

gtres

The UK will celebrate this jubilee – the most special memory of the Queen and her family – between 2-5 June, when there will be a variety of events, including street parties, with food and drink, in different neighborhoods of the country.

Because The Queen’s mobility problemsShe is not expected to take part in many festivities, but it is very likely that she will be seen with her family performing from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the opening day of the festivities.

In mid-April, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.near London, on the way to Holland, where they opened last Saturday, April 17, the Invictus Sports Veterans Games.

