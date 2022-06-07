‘Harry and Meghan stick to the rules’ with late release of Lillipet’s birthday photo

The controversial royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been praised for appearing to “play by the rules” during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The couple were forced to blackout the rest of the family because they were no longer classified as working royals.

The only time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines was when they were unable to attend the party at the Palace because they chose to celebrate the birthday of their one-year-old daughter Lillipet instead.

They did not release photos of the special moment until the Queen’s festivities ended.

Speaking exclusively to The Daily Star, To Di For Daily podcast founder Kinsey Schofield said: “It was very respectful and appropriate that Harry and Meghan waited until the jubilee was over to post their picture of Lily.



(Image via Reuters)



“It appears that Sussexes have been keen to stick to the rules lately.

Senior members of the royal family currently view Harry and Meghan as a separate entity. “They allow the couple to do their own thing.

“I don’t think they will ever rely on Sussexes to participate in their digital strategies, let alone physical engagements, etc. over and over again.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held their mini party on Saturday (4 June) at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday, which means they missed out on the platinum party at the Palace.



(Photo: WireImage)



Lillibit’s cousins, Zara Tindall’s children Mia, Lena and Lucas, are reported to have been invited to attend, as well as daughters Peter Phillips and Offit Kelly.

It is believed that no formal entertainment took place, as the children were treated to picnic-style snacks, a birthday cake, fun games, and balloons.

However, Kinsey, author of R is for Revenge Dress published by Post Hill Press and Simon & Schuster – released on November 15, 2022 – said: “I understand that the royal family was invited to a night’s birthday party, however, they had these Jubilee plans in the books for months if not years.



(Photo: kinseyschofield)



“Prince William can tell you what he does on this day in a year, his diaries are very curated. Harry knows this is their way of life.

“This was a last minute event that very few people attended.

“It wasn’t an insult anywhere, the family only had concrete plans for the jubilee.”