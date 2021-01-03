Harry and Meghan, so the new life in the United States changed the second son of Charles and Diana

One year after “Megxit”, a dramatic departure from the British royal family Principe Harry Based on Megan MarkleIt’s time for evaluation. Moving to the United States was a very important step not only in the life of the Dukes of Sussex, but also in the history of the royal family. One thing is for sure: the drastic change also changed the life of Charles and Diana’s second son.

A new door opened for the spouses, based on the desire for economic independence. So far, despite some difficulties, Harry E. Megan They have reached their goal: there are many collaborations with the former actress and her husband, such as with the prestigious agency Harry Walker or with Spotify. The TelegraphIt, however, highlights the drastic change in Harry: The brilliant public figure, able to relate to the highest offices in the world as well as the teens, seems just a distant memory.

In public places, for some time now, Principe Harry He sends messages that definitely seem incompatible with his personality that, instead, seem more responsive to his wife’s requests and thoughts Megan. The Telegraph explains, without much frills, in fact that “while he always refused to live in the shadow of his older brother William, today Harry effortlessly accepts to be a pilot for his wife” and again: “Harry always said, ‘I’m mine, I’m not who Celebrities, there is a huge difference. “But he lives today as a VIP, far from the typical customs, habits and responsibilities of the royal family.”

