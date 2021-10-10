The Biden administration hosts the Tripartite Abraham Agreements

The Biden administration plans to host a trilateral meeting of the Abrahamic Agreement between US, Israeli and Emirati officials in Washington on Wednesday.

“They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Ibrahim Agreements last year, future opportunities for cooperation, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability,” the US embassy said in a statement about the meeting.

The trio will be held with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State Yair Lapid and his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Blinken will have separate bilateral meetings with Lapid and Bin Zayed prior to the tripartite meeting. On Saturday evening, the foreign minister tweeted that he was looking forward to meeting the two foreign ministers.

Lapid will be in the United States from October 12 to 14, on his first visit since taking office in May.

Image source TOM BRENNER / REUTERS: The Abraham Agreement signing ceremony at the White House in September 2020.

Lapid was the most visible government figure involved in the continuation of the Abraham Accords initiated by former US President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The agreements led to the normalization of relations between Israel and four Arab countries. United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Lapid traveled to all parts of the country except Sudan.

Bennett also met Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and UAE Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar last month when he was in New York.

The Tri-Wednesday Conference will be the second meeting Blinken has hosted on the Abraham Agreements.

It also held a virtual party last month to mark the first anniversary of the agreements. The foreign ministers of Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco participated in the meeting.

No new country joined the agreements from the President of the United States Joe Biden He took office in January.

Lapid last week hinted at progress toward expanding the circle of Arab states that have normalized relations with Israel when he spoke with Jewish federations at the American General Assembly last week.

In a video conference with JFNA President Mark Wolf, Lapid said the Ibrahim Agreements are “a great process in the region and beyond, and we hope it will extend to other countries as well.” “As before, I will not name names as this would harm the process.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.