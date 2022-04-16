Harry and Meghan met Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom for the first time since moving to the United States

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They visited United kingdom For the first time together since they moved to California, USA in 2020 a few years ago.

So they took advantage of their stay there to get Secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth II At Windsor Castle, according to the Dukes press office.

In addition to the king, who was also present at the aforementioned meeting was Prince Carlos This happened when the couple moved to The Hague, Netherlands, to attend the Invictus Games.

Harry was with the royal family last year when he was Grandfather’s funeral, Duke of Edinburghas well as to pay tribute to his mother Princess DianaWhere they unveiled a statue in his honor.

Getty Images

Similarly, the Dukes of Sussex They were seen at Holy Thursday mass, where Carlos attended on behalf of Elizabeth II after announcing that she would not attend because she had to suspend her public appearances due to health issues.

The great absentees from the meeting are the children of the spouses, Archie and Lillibet Since then according to their representative: “They can’t go back, because it’s too dangerous.”

Let’s remember that since the couple resigned from the royal family in 2020, they are no longer members and since then no longer have a high degree of security protection.

Getty Images

Faced with this situation, son Lady Di He sued the Home Secretary, who refused the request despite the fact that Harry himself would be the one to pay.

This meeting was not announced publicly, so it came as a surprise after Harry did not attend his grandfather’s church service on March 29 in Westminster.

In addition, this visit only takes place when the Queen still has health issues, since it was recently revealed that she has In the wake of COVID-19as exhaustion, and will not be present on Easter Sunday.

amv