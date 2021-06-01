Harrison Ford has already arrived in the UK to shoot Indiana Jones 5

Mexico City.

Harrison Ford He has already traveled to the UK to reenact the most famous archaeologist of all time in the fifth cinematic adventure of Indiana Jones.

British company Relogis Bremont He shared on Instagram a photo of the interpreter taking a drink with two brand’s sales managers. The luxury company said, “We loved having a legend like Harrison Ford with us today. He loves flying, watches and whiskey… just like us!”

The actor’s image coincided with the leak of several pictures of one of the locations where the film will be shot, and this appears to be the case. Representing a ruined castle.

After the cold reception given to the final version of the saga, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, the fifth installment experienced a convulsive development. Its production was stopped several times.

Harrison Ford plays the character one last timeLucasfilm has confirmed, in an adventure that could set in the 1960s, according to the latest rumors. He will be joined by Phoebe Waller Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschman, Boyd Holbrooke and Shawnette Renee Wilson, under the direction of James Mangold. The movie is scheduled to premiere in 2022.