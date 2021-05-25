Hard defeat for Bella with Fognini in Switzerland

The anticipated return of Guido Bella was not in Swiss brick dust. Hard defeat in ATP 250 from Geneva at the hands of Fabio Funini in groups 6-2 and 6-2.

Bella fell upon his return to the ring. AP



Bahins (58 ATP), The only Argentine on the table, left the tournament against him 29 ° applied from start to finish and got victory in 1 hour and 4 minutes of play.

The Argentine has come with many complications since the start of the epidemic, including losing the Championship (Cincinnati 2020) due to a false posit, reaching other tournaments with little training (US Open 2020, ATP Cup 2021) in addition to not playing. South America 2021 tour for her infection with the Coronavirus. Already in Rome, he was not present due to the close-up’s problems, which is the same reason he left in the first round in Madrid.

Between injuries and COVID, Bella has two wins (one due to retirement) in 2021 and eight falls, six in the first rounds.

What’s more, Pablo Cuevas gave the big blow today against the finalists to the last semifinals in Rome, Riley Obelka (35 degrees)The Uruguayan beat the American giants 7-6 (5), 6-2 and entered the round of 16.