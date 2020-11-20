Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz: The Coldest Moments

The deep history between Jeezy and Gucci Mane is well documented. Since the release of “So Icy” in 2005 until now, the two artists have experienced much in the streets and on wax. More than a decade later, we’re here with a heavyweight match presented by Verzuz, led by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, to celebrate the distinct careers of two of Trap Music’s greatest architects.

The first battle to start Verzuz’s second season was originally slated to be a confrontation with T.I. vs Snowman, but even Tepe had to admit that this was “what people want to see.” Tonight was a historic moment for hip-hop, as well as for the city, so tonight’s match was properly fitting in Atlanta’s Magic City.

Let’s dive into some of the highlights of an unforgettable night below.

1. Entrance

Jeezy and Gucci Mane wrapped up a DJ set full of Atlanta and Down South hits, and made their way onto the stage in honor of late budding star King Vaughn. A suitable start.

2. The appearance of Stacy Abrams

Before we get into the main event, Georgian politician Stacey Abrams appeared early to talk about the importance of voting, as well as protecting himself from the Coronavirus. Gucci joked about letting her clear his record to make a fun introduction to the night’s celebrations.

3. Gucci begins with a dis record

Out of the gate, Gucci Mane kicked things off his first run by opening it with “Round 1,” which takes direct shots at Jeezy with a custom-made hook for the night, with his entourage zipping in the back – a stark contrast from the Jeezy section.

“Doping is tough, rap is easy. This first round, Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy.”

4. Jeezy sticks to the early classics

After dropping the classics that started the Snowman legend, Jeezy played songs like “Trap or Die” and “Standing Ovation”, reminding millions of viewers of the action that Let’s get it: the bullying push Broke out after hitting the streets. Stick to strategy early on.

5. Rebound Vs. New songs

After about four rounds at Gucci, he calls out to Jeezy to only play old recordings. Next, he dropped his “Both” that Drake featured, showing off his longevity over the years and countering Jeezy with a fan-favorite “Go Crazy” with JAY-Z. Two joints with great artists of every era.

6. It was one of the highest Verzose and stars were in the building

Unlike most previous Verzuz matches, there was a huge crowd in attendance for this match, even stars from Rick Ross to DJ Drama to P of QC. It was clear from the start of this match that this was a huge moment for the culture, and the views showed that with more than 1.8 million people following IG Live alone.

7. Gucci plays “The Truth”, Gezi counters with “Get Ya Mind Right”

After a series of controversial tours with both performers down after a hit, Gucci switches up his energy and plays his “Truth” piece. Without a doubt one of the most memorable moments of their meatball, which points to the history of their street cases and what they resulted from. Jeezy responds by telling Gucci that he reached out to him to let go of their past troubles and re-shoot with “Get Ya Mind Right.”

8. Gucci and Jizzie perform “So Icy” to end battle

Despite everything that’s going on around Verzuz, Gucci and Jeezy officially crushed beef – hopefully once and for all – by performing “So Icy” together. After the song ended, they said it was all love and respect between them. Great way to close the game.

9. Jeezy raises Recession 2 Gucci Mane announces God Trap Classics

Tonight, Jeezy will release a sequel to his 2008 album Recession And Gucci announced that it would come down God Trap Classics Filled with some of his most famous recordings. What a night full of dirt music and memories!